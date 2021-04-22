Sarasota Commission OKs long-term plan for nearly 9K homes in North Englewood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (North Port Sun) - On Wednesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a plan that will vastly change the appearance of northern Englewood.
Our news partners at The North Port Sun reports that the pair of unanimous votes approved a critical area plan for Winchester Ranch, a proposed development on 3,660 acres adjacent to River Road.
When it is built , the new subdivision will stretch from just east State Road 776 to the Myakka Pines golf course and past Winchester Boulevard. The land is part of the old Taylor Ranch, and is part of the Wellen Park development — but outside the North Port city limits.
The entire project is projected to contain 8,999 new homes.
”This is not going to happen overnight,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
Plans submitted to the county do indicate two parallel roads — Preto Boulevard and West Villages Parkway — running through the development to keep traffic internalized, according to Black. West Villages Parkway, which intersects with U.S. 41 in North Port, will be extended to meet the intersection of River Road and U.S. 41, giving Englewood residents an option to avoid the dangerous curve on River Road, and the flooding that often occurs.
