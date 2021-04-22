Manatee County to hold FINAL first-dose clinic at Tom Bennett Park on Apr. 28

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a low turnout at the “first come, first served” event Wednesday in Tom Bennett Park, Manatee County officials have announced the final first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The event will be held next Wed. April 28 from 3 p.m until 7 p.m. at Tom Bennett Park. It will be another drive-thru, first come first served event.
The second dose for those who attend will be distributed at Tom Bennett Park on Wed. May 26.
The county reported only 330 people that came in for vaccinations during its event yesterday. That’s compared to nearly 2,000 on Monday, which was the last day for appointments for people getting their second dose, according to Joel Richmond, emergency management coordinator and incident commander for the site.
The county relied on social media posts and public push notifications to get the word out about today’s event. After the low turnout, the County and Department of Health worked together to strategize for this final first-dose event.
“DOH-Manatee remains committed to vaccinating everyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination,” said DOH-Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie. “Through the drive-up operation scheduled next week and one-on-one efforts with community partners to organize closed points of dispensing, we hope to ensure the goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated can check the vaccine locator on the DOH website for many more opportunities to get vaccinated, as well.”
