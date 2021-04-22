Happy Earth Day? Charlotte County deputies, FWC work to remove gators from Rotonda home

Happy Earth Day? Charlotte County deputies, FWC work to remove gators from Rotonda home
April is Gator Courting season (Source: CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:27 PM

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies kicked off Earth Day with a wildlife disturbance call.

A homeowner in Rotonda found two large alligators roaming around the front yard. Officers with the Florida Wildlife Commission were also called and both gators were able to be safely moved.

One of the gators measured 7-feet-9-inches long.

Remember, it is gator courting season, so as these new couples get to know each other, remember you do not have to play host to date night. If you see a gator somewhere it shouldn’t be, like a pool, or yard, or suburban street, call 866-FWC-GATOR

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.