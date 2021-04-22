Florida DEP provides update on Piney Point phosphogypsum stacks

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection invited a third-party group of engineers to examine the site.
On Thursday, the group completed on-site microgravity surveys in the NGS-South compartment that allows further inspection of subsurface features that could warrant additional investigation.
Discharges to Port Manatee ceased on April 9 and have not resumed at this moment. The DEP is working to relocate water among the line storage basins onsite. Water levels can be expected to fluctuate daily due to these water management activities, as well as evaporation and rainfall.
These are some of the other takeaways from today’s survey:
- Approximately 190 million gallons remain in the NGS-South compartment. This level will be updated later today.
- DEP continues to monitor and sample surrounding waterways following previous discharges. At this time, bloom conditions have been observed in the localized area of previous discharges. To date, results have ranged from non-detect to trace (0.38 ppb) levels of cyanotoxins. DEP’s interactive water quality dashboard details sampling locations and corresponding results to evaluate any environmental impact. Results will continue to be posted as soon as they are available.
- There are no reported fish kills in the area.
