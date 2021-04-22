First Alert Weather: Sunny with low humidity until the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The stalled front that brought our unsettled weather has pushed south and high pressure has settled in.
The long and short of it: Winds have shifted to the north and drier and somewhat cooler air has moved in. This will ensure two lovely days on the Suncoast. Highs will be seasonable low 80s and nighttime temperatures will dip into the low 60s and upper 50s. But don’t get used to it.
Changes will come our way over the weekend as the next approaching front will increase winds, humidity and temperatures.
The front will tend to lose energy as it moves south down the peninsula and into the Suncoast. The best chance of showers will be in North Florida, but on Sunday morning the Suncoast gets a 20% chance for a few sprinkles or showers. Then we clear in short order and the second half of Sunday should see the sun return.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.