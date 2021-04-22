FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.19%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to drop to a 6.19% positivity rate on the Thursday update.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota reported large drops in the positivity rate to 5.01% and 4.04% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,629 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,191,038. The state reported 80 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,696. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 77,289
SECOND DOSE: 150,659
TOTAL= 227,948
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,024
SECOND DOSE: 105,469
TOTAL= 162,493
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.19 %
Manatee: 5.01%
Sarasota: 4.04%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 6.19%
Total New deaths: 80
Total Florida Cases: 2,191,038
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,629
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,696
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 107,050
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,304
Total New cases since yesterday: 117
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 653
Total hospitalizations:1,471
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,336
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 31,771
Total New cases since yesterday: 98
New deaths: -1 (No new deaths, and one death attributed to COVID-19 has been subtracted from the total count)
Total deaths in Sarasota: 807
Total hospitalizations: 1,332
New Hospitalizations: 1
Total people tested yesterday: 2,425
VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdfCopyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.