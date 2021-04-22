FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.19%

By ABC7 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 4:10 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to drop to a 6.19% positivity rate on the Thursday update.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota reported large drops in the positivity rate to 5.01% and 4.04% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,629 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,191,038. The state reported 80 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,696. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 77,289

SECOND DOSE: 150,659

TOTAL= 227,948

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,024

SECOND DOSE: 105,469

TOTAL= 162,493

Positivity rates:

STATE: 6.19 %

Manatee: 5.01%

Sarasota: 4.04%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 6.19%

Total New deaths: 80

Total Florida Cases: 2,191,038

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 6,629

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,696

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 107,050

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 37,304

Total New cases since yesterday: 117

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 653

Total hospitalizations:1,471

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,336

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 31,771

Total New cases since yesterday: 98

New deaths: -1 (No new deaths, and one death attributed to COVID-19 has been subtracted from the total count)

Total deaths in Sarasota: 807

Total hospitalizations: 1,332

New Hospitalizations: 1

Total people tested yesterday: 2,425

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdfCopyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.