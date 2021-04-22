Capitol Watch: April 22, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
ATTORNEY GENERAL AT ISSUE: The House Appropriations Committee will take up a bill (HB 515), sponsored by Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, about the duties of the attorney general. (9 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SENATE DEMOCRATS GATHER: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet to discuss issues in advance of a floor session. (9 a.m., 228 Senate Office Building, the Capitol. https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ 2MXpBWTBwdz09. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURE DISCUSSED: Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, and Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, will hold a news conference to discuss a Senate proposal to provide $30 million for projects about African American culture and history. (9:30 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
SENATE EYES SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN: The Senate will take up numerous issues during a floor session, including a bill that would crack down on social media companies. The bill would bar social media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates. The proposal also would require social media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. But critics have questioned the constitutionality of attempts to place restrictions on the companies. (10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
‘DISABILITY’ ABORTIONS DEBATED: The House will consider a wide range of bills during a floor session, including a proposal (HB 1221), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would ban abortions that women seek because of tests showing that fetuses will have disabilities. The bill targets what are described as “disability abortions,” which would involve situations in which physicians know pregnant women are seeking abortions because fetuses will have disabilities. Such disabilities would include such things as physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities or Down syndrome. (10 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SPECIAL ORDER SET: The Senate Special Order Calendar Group will set a special-order calendar, which will list bills that will be heard on the Senate floor. (15 minutes after the floor session, 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
FRIED LAUNCHES STATE FAIR: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will take part in a “flip the switch” event to kick off the Florida State Fair. (6 a.m., Florida State Fairgrounds, Midway Sky Eye, 4800 U.S. 301 North, Tampa.)
UCF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will meet. (8:30 a.m., University of Central Florida, Fairwinds Alumni Center, Orlando. Online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSPsX98G_5k)
SOUTH FLORIDA WATER BOARD MEETS: The South Florida Water Management District Governing Board will hold an online meeting. (9 a.m. Information at https://www.sfwmd.gov/news-events/meetings)
PATRONIS TOUTS LIABILITY PROTECTIONS: State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will hold a news conference in Broward County to discuss the recent passage of a bill (SB 72) that shields health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19. (10 a.m., Lenox on the Lake, 6700 West Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill.)
‘STATE OF LATINAS’ RALLY HELD: A coalition of groups will hold an online “State of Latinas” rally to oppose legislation that is moving forward. (10 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/189740856150774/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A508244117220699%7D%7D]%22%7D)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (11 a.m.)
‘LAWSUIT ABUSE’ AT ISSUE: Tom Gaitens, executive director of the Florida chapter of Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, will hold a news conference to release a report about the economic impact of “lawsuit abuse” in Florida. (11 a.m., Florida Press Center, 336 East College Ave., Tallahassee.)
HURRICANE MICHAEL MONEY AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will hold meetings in Bay and Gulf counties to gather input about the state’s efforts to access $46.9 million in federal mitigation funding for communities affected by Hurricane Michael. (1 p.m. Central time, Gulf Coast State College, Language and Literature Building, 5230 U.S. 98, Panama City. Also, 5:30 p.m., Port St. Joe City Commission chamber, 2775 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe.)
FRIED AT CLIMATE FORUM: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will help host a “Mayors Climate Forum.” (1 p.m., Manhattan Casino, 642 22nd St. South, St. Petersburg. Online at https://www.facebook.com/FDACS/)
SPACE INDUSTRY ISSUES ON AGENDA: The Space Florida Board of Directors will discuss several projects and a NASA-Kennedy Space Center aircraft landing fees contract. (1:30 p.m. DoubleTree Hotel, 101 South Adams St., Tallahassee.)
DEMINGS SPEAKS TO LEE DEMOCRATS: U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is slated to speak during an online meeting of the Lee County Democratic Party. (6 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89132508769?pwd=RW1qTmxsUlpkWlU0ZTdWZThkbWoydz09#success)
NORTH CENTRAL PLANNING COUNCIL MEETS: The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council will meet. (7 p.m. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/670458165. Call-in number: 1-866-899-4679. Code: 670458165)
