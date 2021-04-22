Capitol Watch: April 22, 2021

SENATE EYES SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN: The Senate will take up numerous issues during a floor session, including a bill that would crack down on social media companies. The bill would bar social media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates. The proposal also would require social media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. But critics have questioned the constitutionality of attempts to place restrictions on the companies. (10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)