Buchanan announces bipartisan legislation to end FDA animal testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that he has introduced bipartisan legislation to end a government requirement that animal testing be used to determine a drug’s effectiveness on humans.
The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Modernization Act will streamline drug development and spur innovation without resorting to inhumane and counterproductive experiments on dogs, primates and other animals, Buchanan said. “This is a win-win for science and animal welfare.”
The initial government rule that mandates use of animals for testing dates back to 1938.
“I would like to see research move away from the animal model, not only for the animals but to promote faster delivery of cures for devastating diseases,” Buchanan said. “That means research should focus on human biology, not animal biology. Our bill does just that.”
Buchanan’s co-sponsors include Reps. Elaine Luria, D-VA, Nancy Mace, R-SC, Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, and Brendan Boyle, D-PA. The bill has been endorsed by Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy and the Michelson Center for Public Policy.
Buchanan, who co-chairs the Animal Protection Caucus in Congress, is a leading advocate for protecting endangered species and ending animal cruelty, introducing and co-sponsoring dozens of important animal measures. He introduced an amendment to a government funding bill to protect endangered African lions and elephants by banning the importation of their dead carcasses into the United States to be mounted as trophies. Additionally, Buchanan introduced legislation to permanently ban the transport of horses to slaughterhouses in Mexico to be sold as a delicacy around the world with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).
In 2019, Buchanan’s bill turning animal cruelty into a federal crime was signed into law.
In 2018, Buchanan’s bill banning the slaughter of cats and dogs for human consumption was signed into law.
