Buchanan announces bipartisan legislation to end FDA animal testing

Buchanan, who co-chairs the Animal Protection Caucus in Congress, is a leading advocate for protecting endangered species and ending animal cruelty, introducing and co-sponsoring dozens of important animal measures. He introduced an amendment to a government funding bill to protect endangered African lions and elephants by banning the importation of their dead carcasses into the United States to be mounted as trophies. Additionally, Buchanan introduced legislation to permanently ban the transport of horses to slaughterhouses in Mexico to be sold as a delicacy around the world with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).