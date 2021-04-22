Bradenton man convicted of drug, weapons charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man will spend at least the next 15 in prison after being convicted of possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to sell.
A federal jury in Tampa recently found Larome D. Waiters, 31, guilty of possession of fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Waiters faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and could face up to life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 21.
According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, officers arrested Waiters, in August 2019 on an active warrant as he was coming out of an apartment wearing a fanny pack. Inside the fanny pack, Waiters had almost 17 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture packaged for sale.
Inside the apartment, investigators found two guns. During an interview with law enforcement after his arrest, Waiters told officers that he was planning to sell the fentanyl and that he owned the guns. As a previously convicted felon, Waiters is prohibited from possessing a firearm of ammunition under federal law.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bradenton Police Department as part of an investigation entitled “Hot Batch.”
