Another weekend cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Outstanding weather has settled in along the Suncoast behind the weekend cold front that brought the storms. We will see another front move through the area on Sunday morning.
This front is much weaker than the one which pushed through the area this past weekend. We will see only a few scattered showers with the passage of it on Sunday morning. This one will move through a lot faster than the previous one.
Friday look for a beautiful start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60′s for most. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph and subsiding by the afternoon. Expect the high on the beaches to reach into the low 80′s and mid 80′s elsewhere.
Saturday winds will switch around to the SE which will warm things up and bring the humidity up to summer like readings. Inland highs will reach into the upper 80′s and near the coast right around 80. It will be breezy with wind speeds up to 15-20 mph at times. There is a 20% chance for mainly an inland shower or two late in the day due to the heating of the day.
Saturday night look for increasing clouds as the weak cold front nears the Suncoast. We will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for some overnight showers. Lows on Sunday will be in the upper 60′s. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. The high on Sunday in the low 80′s on a NW wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday high pressure slips in behind the front and brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s inland and near 80 at the beach. The weather looks great through the work week until Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80′s. It is going to feel a lot warmer next week as the humidity will be on the increase.
Another front is possible next Friday on the last day of the month.
For boaters look for winds out of the east to start the morning at 15 knots and then switch around to the SE in the early afternoon at 5-10 knots. Seas will be 2-3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.