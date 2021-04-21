Walk-up vaccine event today at Tom Bennett Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s first-come, first-served vaccine drive-thru opportunity opened Wednesday morning and will be open until noon at Tom Bennett Park. Patients who receive their first dose at this event, will receive their second dose at Tom Bennett Park, at 280 Kay Road, on Wednesday, May 19.
Manatee County’s Public Safety Center vaccine site is continuing to administer second doses, but will close once all second doses are completed on Friday, April 30.
The Tom Bennett Park vaccine site will remain as the primary first-dose location for those scheduled to receive a vaccine. As more and more opportunities arise to receive the vaccine, Manatee County will continue to monitor demand and determine later this month if there is enough demand to keep the site active.
“We had extremely low numbers and wait times in our standby pool for people who registered and wanted to make an appointment for a vaccine, so today’s drive-thru vaccine event is a way for us to see whether this format works better for our residents,” said Public Safety Director Jake Saur. “We’ll host additional drive-thru events if there’s a good response from the community.”
More than 160,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Of that total nearly 134,000 have been vaccinated at Manatee County vaccination sites.
