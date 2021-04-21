Venice woman dies months after U.S. 41 collision

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice woman has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash that occurred back in January, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred Jan. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Woodmere Park Boulevard when a tractor-trailer pulled in front of a sedan driven by the 78-year-old woman from Venice. Police say both had solid green lights.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was pronounced deceased on Apr. 19.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
