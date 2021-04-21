Sarasota Memorial plans two more outpatient cancer facilities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With its inpatient oncology wing nearly complete, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been giving the go-ahead for two new outpatient cancer facilities in Sarasota and Venice.
The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board this week authorized SMH to move forward with preliminary site and design plans for two new outpatient oncology facilities – a new six-story cancer pavilion on the hospital’s main campus in Sarasota and a two-story cancer center on its developing Venice campus.
The new facilities are the next phase of the expanding Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, a comprehensive cancer program SMH began in 2018.
The health system opened a new outpatient Radiation Oncology Center at its University Parkway campus last year. This fall, it is slated to open a new eight-story tower dedicated to cancer patients on the hospital’s Sarasota campus.
The board vote this week paves the way for the construction of:
- Cancer Pavilion at SMH-Sarasota – A six-story, approximately 150,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion that would be built across the street from the new oncology tower. The pavilion would offer outpatient services, including surgery suites, radiation and infusion services, diagnostic services, integrative and supportive care, and administrative and clinic space.
- Cancer Center at SMH-Venice – an approximately 50,000-square-foot building that will offer radiation oncology, advanced diagnostic imaging, infusion services, supportive care and office space.
Construction could begin late next year.
David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, said the need for SMH outpatient oncology services is expected to grow significantly. Last year, the SMH cancer team held 176 multidisciplinary cancer conferences, during which physician specialists collaboratively reviewed more than 1,300 patient cases to ensure each received optimal treatment plans specific to their cancer.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.