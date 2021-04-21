Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office promotes 2 deputies

The Sheriff’s Office says Traska was sponsored by sheriff’s office in 2010 as a corrections academy recruit. He served within the Sarasota County Correctional Facility until 2017 when he became cross-certified in law enforcement and transferred to the Patrol Bureau. In August 2018, Traska received the Heroic Achievement Award and was nominated for Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Month. He has advanced training in several areas including crisis intervention, interviews and interrogations, hostage negotiations, and more. Traska was formerly a member of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) and currently serves with agency’s honor guard. He earned his associate’s degree from the State College of Florida.