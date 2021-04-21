Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office promotes 2 deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotions of two deputies within the department.
This week, Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman promoted Deputy Leon Traska to the rank of Sergeant, assigned to the Corrections Operations Bureau and Deputy Michael L. Jackson to the rank of Sergeant, assigned to the Court Services Bureau.
“We believe in promoting our people from within,” said Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “Sergeants Traska and Jackson both represent our agency with integrity and professionalism. I am certain they will continue to be excellent leaders for their colleagues and community.”
The Sheriff’s Office says Traska was sponsored by sheriff’s office in 2010 as a corrections academy recruit. He served within the Sarasota County Correctional Facility until 2017 when he became cross-certified in law enforcement and transferred to the Patrol Bureau. In August 2018, Traska received the Heroic Achievement Award and was nominated for Law Enforcement Division Employee of the Month. He has advanced training in several areas including crisis intervention, interviews and interrogations, hostage negotiations, and more. Traska was formerly a member of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) and currently serves with agency’s honor guard. He earned his associate’s degree from the State College of Florida.
Jackson was sponsored by sheriff’s office in 2003 as a law enforcement academy recruit and assigned to the Patrol Bureau upon his graduation. In 2006, Jackson began serving part-time with the Mounted Patrol Unit until he transferred to the Youth Services Section in 2009 as a school resource deputy. He returned to the Patrol Bureau in 2012 and was eventually assigned to Special Operations in 2020 as a full-time mounted patrol deputy. Jackson holds certificates in several areas including vehicle driving instruction, investigating weapons of mass destruction, basic mounted patrol, and more. He earned his associate’s degree from Manatee Community College.
