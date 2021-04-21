Red Tide hits Charlotte Harbor

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - If you spend any time on the Suncoast, you know the smell. And it’s a smell Claudia Cottrill knows all too well.
“I noticed there’s a lot of dead fish, just floating. A lot,” Cottrill said. She was visiting Punta Gorda for the day. “And it’s kind of sad, and the smell is... terrible.”
Red tide has made its way to another part of the Suncoast, and with it comes a large fish kill. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to ABC7 that red tide likely caused the masses of dead fish to wash up on Charlotte Harbor’s shores. When testing the waters in Charlotte County, FWC found ten samples containing the red tide organism.
It’s coming during the start of downtime for most local businesses, as spring begins to turn to summer, but it’s still not a pleasant challenge for places like Holiday’s Boat Rental.
“There’s certainly a lot of sad people out there, seeing all the fish,” John Blondin said. Blondin works at the boat rental location in Fishermen’s Village. “We just had two guys walk by and they had no idea the red tide was even here. But it’s obvious by seeing all the dead fish. So, it’s pretty sad.”
It’s an unfortunate part of the ecosystem here on the Suncoast, so before heading out, make sure you check the FWC’s statewide report on red tide.
You can read that report here.
