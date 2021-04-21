Polk County inmates to receive the Moderna vaccine

Beginning Thursday and Friday, any Polk County Sheriff’s Office members working in the facilities who have not yet had the vaccine, and who want to receive one, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to the general vaccination of inmates. Then, over the weekend and going forward, any inmate who wants a vaccine will be able to receive them, based on available supply. Second vaccines will also be available for those inmates still in jail. For those who will be released, they would contact the Department of Health to schedule their second vaccine.