Myakka City man arrested for illegal dumping

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Myakka City man has been arrested and charged with allowing commercial yard waste companies to dump at least 400,000 cubic feet of debris on his property without getting proper permits.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the investigation stemmed from complaints from the Florida Forest Services, that Charles McLeod, 61, was allowing companies to dump yard waste on his 21-acre property off 279th Street East, in east Manatee County.
Investigators observed a dump truck filled with waste entering McLeod’s property and discovered he had no permits to operate a yard waste facility.
During an inspection of the property, investigators also found that waste tires and used oil were also being stored illegally.
McLeod was arrested and charged with littering exceeding 100 cubic feet for commercial purposes, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with operating an unlicensed yard waste facility and illegal open burning.
