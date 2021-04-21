Longboat Key Police searching for burglary suspects

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Longboat Key are searching for two burglary suspects.
The incident occurred April 15 at a residence on Longboat Key and the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.
Police say the suspects appear to be Hispanic and can be heard speaking in Spanish on the video. If you know the identities of one or both suspects you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
Crime Stoppers must be notified prior to law enforcement to be eligible for reward.
