First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning rain showers and thunderstorms, mostly in southern parts of the Suncoast, our skies will gradually clear.
This will begin a period of dry and sunny weather that will feature lower humidity. This welcome change will last for two days before humidity returns and a chance returns for showers comes our way.
Perhaps the most noticeable change coming our way will be the breezy wind shift out of the north that will bring in the drier, low humidity air. This will lead to slightly cooler and more comfortable nights. Daytime highs will hold in the lower 80s.
Sunshine will give way to a few more clouds on Saturday as moisture starts to increase. Another front will approach Saturday and move through early Sunday. A chance for overnight showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Saturday night into mid-morning Sunday, although most of the showers will be over by early Sunday morning.
