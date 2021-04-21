FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.26%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping from Monday to 6.89% Tuesday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota reported large drops in the positivity rate to 6.53% and 5.19% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,564 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,184,354. The state reported 83 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,616. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 79,555
SECOND DOSE: 147,258
TOTAL= 226,813
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 58,172
SECOND DOSE: 103,154
TOTAL= 161,326
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,193
Total New cases since yesterday: 101
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 653
Total hospitalizations:1,469
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,547
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 31,673
Total New cases since yesterday: 102
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 808
Total hospitalizations: 1,331
New Hospitalizations: 5
Total people tested yesterday: 1,964
