FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.26%
By ABC7 Staff | April 21, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 3:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping from Monday to 6.89% Tuesday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota reported large drops in the positivity rate to 6.53% and 5.19% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,564 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,184,354. The state reported 83 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,616. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 79,555

SECOND DOSE: 147,258

TOTAL= 226,813

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 58,172

SECOND DOSE: 103,154

TOTAL= 161,326

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 37,193

Total New cases since yesterday: 101

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 653

Total hospitalizations:1,469

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,547

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 31,673

Total New cases since yesterday: 102

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 808

Total hospitalizations: 1,331

New Hospitalizations: 5

Total people tested yesterday: 1,964

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

