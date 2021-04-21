Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary property up for sale; employees look forward to the future

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A property housed by the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary for over a decade will soon see new owners.
“Our founder passed away, unfortunately, her daughter owns the buildings and lives in Colorado and has now decided to sell the buildings,” said Shelter Manager Todd Zimmerman.
Zimmerman said he’s grateful for having a secure location for the rescue over the years, but views this sale as a new opportunity.
“We would like to be able to get out into an area that’s remote enough, that we have some land and put some buildings up and be able to be zoned as a rescue,” said Zimmerman.
A title that board of directors member Mary Curtis hopes will soon become a reality.
“It’s been a dream of ours for years to be able to be in the position to say we are a rescue, but we want to be a true rescue,” said Curtis.
Curtis said the process does come with some concerns for the time being.
“We’re also receiving animals that are surrendered to us, we want to make sure we don’t have to make a stop in our operations,” said Curtis.
Curtis said going forward, even though it is a waiting game, she is appreciative of the community support.
“We love our community and we have amazing support so we want to think positive that the right property will come even if it is rental for right now,” said Curtis.
