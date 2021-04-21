Disappointing turn out for Manatee County’s first ‘First Come, First Served’ vaccination day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No appointment was necessary today for a Covid-19 shot at Manatee County’s vaccination site at Tom Bennett Park. There were also no lines, no waiting, and very few people that came through.
The County reported only 330 people that came in for vaccinations today. That’s compared to nearly 2,000 on Monday, which was the last day for appointments for people getting their second dose, according to Joel Richmond, Emergency Management Coordinator and Incident Commander for the site.
The County relied on social media posts and public push notifications to get the word out about today’s event. After the low turnout today, the future of vaccinations with Manatee County are pending. Chloe Conboy, Strategic Affairs Manager for Manatee County Government, said Manatee County’s Public Safety Department is meeting with the Department of Health Thursday to discuss how the event went and develop a plan moving forward.
