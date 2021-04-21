Cooler start for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold fronts will become non-existent fairly soon as we move closer to Summer. So enjoy it while it lasts. This recent cold front which brought some much needed rain our way is now well to our south. High pressure is building in from the NW and will bring the cooler and drier air our way through Friday morning.
Thursday’s lows in the upper 50′s inland and low 60′s near the coast. The average low is 63 degrees for this time of year. There will be plenty of sunshine with hardly a cloud to be found and with the lower humidity it will be a delightful day. The expected high near the beaches will be in the upper 70′s and low 80′s a mile or two away from the water.
Friday we start off in the low 60′s and warm into the low 80′s for most and mid 80′s well inland. Winds will start to turn to the NE and this will slowly start the warm up for the weekend.
Saturday should be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies but you will notice a little more humidity creep back in on a SE wind at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. It will be a bit windy as a storm system move across the SE U.S. The high on Saturday will feel a little warmer than the actual 86 degrees.
Sunday look for a increase in cloudiness with a slight chance for a shower or two as a weak cold front slips down the state. This front will not really cool things down all that much with a high of 85 expected.
Monday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80′s and only a 20% chance for shower.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 15 knots to start the day and then out of the north at 5-10 knots. Seas will be 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
