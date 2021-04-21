Celebration and rally for justice in Bradenton following Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - They came together to reflect and to celebrate a monumental decision. The guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, this following last year’s death of George Floyd.
“George Floyd should have never lost his life, that’s the point, we’re never going to get George Floyd back,” said Sarah Parker with BLM Manasota. “His family is never going to see him, his daughter is going to grow up without a father. “That was not a victory, it’s accountability and that’s a step in the right direction.”
Groups filling the Manatee County courthouse area in Bradenton. They included BLM Manasota, Leaders Rights Organization, Answer Suncoast, and many others. There was lots of energy and lots of speeches as well, where the talk focusing on how justice was served, but there’s still a long way to go.
“I’m hoping that people take away the fight is not over, we have to keep showing up, we have to keep demanding justice,” said Ali Abdel-Qater with Party for Socialism and Liberation.
As this was happening, the crowd also remembering the numerous other African-Americans who lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement including Rodney Mitchell locally. His mom breaking down emotionally.
“It is important that we remember that every time there is a police killing, it’s not just the family of the victim that’s affected,” said Ruth Beltran with Party for Socialism and Liberation. “It actually sends a message, it makes everyone nervous.”
More rallies like this are planned including one in Tampa on Thursday. Some law enforcement ABC7 had reached out to say there already is a tremendous amount of oversight in policing. They also say the right verdict was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.