Broward school superintendent charged with perjury

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly lying to a grand jury, police said. School Board attorney Barbara Myrick was also arrested for divulging details about the grand jury’s proceedings.
According to his indictment, Runcie lied under oath between March 31 and April 1 while testifying under oath to a state grand jury.
According to the indictment, the grand jury was investigating:
- Whether refusal or failure to follow the mandates of school-related safety laws, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, results in unnecessary and avoidable risk to students across the state;
- Whether school officials violated and continue to violate systematically underreporting incidents of criminal activity to the Department of Education;
- Whether public entities committed and continue to commit fraud and deceit by accepting state funds conditioned on implementation of certain safety measures while knowingly failing to act;
- Whether school officials committed fraud and deceit by mismanaging, failing to use, and diverting funds from bonds specifically solicited for school safety initiatives.
Myrick was arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings for the “knowingly and unlawfully public, broadcast, disclose or communicate to another person outside the statewide grand jury room any of the proceedings.”
“The School Board of Broward County, Florida will provide transparency, accountability and integrity as we continue to focus on delivering the highest quality educational experience for our students, teachers and staff,” Dr. Rosalind Osgood School Board Chair, District 5, said in a statement. “As legal processes continue, Broward County Public Schools will operate as normal under the district’s leadership team.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.