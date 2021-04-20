Woman found severely beaten at Venice hotel; suspect in custody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an aggravated battery in Venice.
Deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn located at 1910 S. Tamiami Trail, at 10:38 a.m. They found a female victim who was severely battered and unconscious. She was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
A short time later, deputies were notified of a suspicious person in the area of Alligator Drive and South Tamiami Trail. The man has been taken into custody under a Marchman Act.
The Marchman Act provides for the involuntary or voluntary assessment, stabilization and treatment of a person abusing or addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Preliminary investigation indicates the two incidents may be related. Detectives also believe the aggravated battery was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding the incident at the hotel is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
-- This story is developing and will be updated as new details are available.
