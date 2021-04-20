Slightly cooler and drier air on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The threat of heavy weather is over for now but we can still expect a few scattered showers through sunrise on Wednesday as the cold front settles southward.
We will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some scattered showers through sunrise on Wednesday. On Wednesday winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph with skies becoming mostly sunny later in the day on Wednesday. The high will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees which is slightly below the average.
Thursday we will see mostly fair skies and cooler temperatures to start the day. The low will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s with some low humidity. Thursday looks to be really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s with low humidity.
Friday is going to be another nice day with lows in the low 60′s which is normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure builds in over Florida.
Saturday we will see warmer weather begin to move in with a high of 85 degrees and winds out of the east to southeast. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for a late day shower or so.
Sunday a weak frontal system is forecast to move close to the Suncoast which will bring an increase in cloudiness with a 40% chance for some scattered showers. The front looks to fizzle out as it moves through our area late Sunday.
For boaters look for winds out of the NW at 10-15 knots and seas 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
