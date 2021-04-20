New College of Florida offers COVID vaccine clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida hosted a community-wide covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Harry Sudakoff Conference Center in partnership with hedges pharmacy and the Sarasota County Health Department.
The Moderna vaccine was offered to the students, faculty, and staff of new college and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, as well as to the greater community of Sarasota-Manatee.
Pharmacist Dana Schmelzer said the partnership was created to streamline the process of creating accessibility for all.
“We’re just trying to increase accessibility for the vaccine to the community, " said Schmelzer. “We partnered with New College to help and aid the process here and make things go smoothly.”
A process which New College Counseling and Wellness Program Director Dr. Anne Fisher said they plan to keep pushing for.
“We’re trying to work with our students to make sure they get vaccinated,” said Fisher.
Fisher said having the walk-up clinic during this time of the year is crucial due to students traveling.
“They’ll be able to go home fully vaccinated so that their parents and grandparents have a much better time,” said Fisher.
Including students like Drake Eltinz who said he can travel home and visit his mother without any worries.
“I wanted to get vaccinated because my mom is immunocompromised,” said Eltinz.
Fisher said they have a goal of vaccinating at least 150 people, but can support upwards to 500, which OB-GYN Dr. Washington Hill said they hope to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“It’s very important that we take the vaccination to whomever we want to vaccinate, it just makes it easier,” said Hill.
Officials said there are no insurance requirements for the vaccine which they say should open up access to those across the spectrum.
