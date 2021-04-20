Manatee County OKs going forward with deep injection well at Piney Point

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission Tuesday approved moving forward to drill a deep injection well to permanently dispose of treated wastewater from the troubled former Piney Point phosphate processing plant.
The commission, on a 6-1 vote, approved executing a construction agreement with Youngquist Brothers Inc. to drill the well. The contract will state the well must be completed with 330 days and cost no more than $9.35 million.
Only District 2 Commissioner Reggie Bellamy voted against the motion. He did not elaborate or explain why he voted no.
Youngquist Brothers Inc., of Fort Myers, is one of Florida’s leading contractors of deep injection well systems.
Also at it’s Tuesday meeting, commissioners voted to expedite coordination of well testing in the area, to ensure nearby residents’ well water is safe.
The commission also discussed the possibility of extending county water and sewer to residential areas near Piney Point and approved a motion to direct the public utilities department to study options that may be available. The commission also unanimously agreed to extend the county’s local state of emergency.
