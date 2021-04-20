Groups, representatives across Florida react to Derek Chauvin verdict

“Today, the family and loved ones of George Floyd are in my thoughts as our nation witnesses justice finally being served for the tragic and all too familiar murder of an unarmed Black man. Derek Chauvin broke his promise to serve and protect the people of Minneapolis and for his actions, he has been held accountable. Our nation now has one less bad cop out on the street, and while I join millions of Americans in breathing a sigh of relief, there is still so much more we must do. I know this legal victory does not fill the void left behind by the loss of George, but I pray the Floyd family find lasting peace and comfort in this verdict and are inspired by the path of justice and equality George’s death has propelled our nation to take. We will and must continue to work toward a better, more just and equal tomorrow - where the color of our skin does not determine whether we get to live or die. I pray for the Floyd family, I pray for Minneapolis, and I pray for our nation. Justice has been served. May George Floyd rest in peace.”