First Alert Weather: Another day with chances for strong storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as storms will once again roll in from the Gulf and move east across the Suncoast. Another wave of energy in the upper atmosphere will move quickly across Gulf waters and combine will jet stream level winds to produce a period of stronger storms in the morning hours. Unsettled weather will continue in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms will be possible and the chance of severe weather will continue. Overnight the shower activity will wind down and tomorrow will be a drier day with no significant severe weather threat.