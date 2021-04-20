FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.89%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping from Monday to 6.89% Tuesday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 9.21% and 6.94% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,666 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,178,783. The state reported 62 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,533. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 81,404
SECOND DOSE: 143,781
TOTAL= 225,185
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 59,676
SECOND DOSE: 100,334
TOTAL= 160,010
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.89%
Manatee: 9.21%
Sarasota: 6.94%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 6.89%
Total New deaths: 62
Total Florida Cases: 2,178,783
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,666
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,533
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 82,264
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 37,088
Total New cases since yesterday: 136
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 653
Total hospitalizations:1,466
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,477
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 31,567
Total New cases since yesterday: 104
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 808
Total hospitalizations: 1,326
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested yesterday: 1,499
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.