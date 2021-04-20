FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate dips to 6.89%

By ABC7 Staff | April 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 3:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping from Monday to 6.89% Tuesday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 9.21% and 6.94% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,666 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,178,783. The state reported 62 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,533. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 81,404

SECOND DOSE: 143,781

TOTAL= 225,185

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 59,676

SECOND DOSE: 100,334

TOTAL= 160,010

Total New deaths: 62

Total Florida Cases: 2,178,783

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,666

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,533

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 82,264

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 37,088

Total New cases since yesterday: 136

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 653

Total hospitalizations:1,466

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,477

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 31,567

Total New cases since yesterday: 104

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 808

Total hospitalizations: 1,326

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested yesterday: 1,499

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

