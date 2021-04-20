Capitol Watch: April 20, 2021

HOUSE TO TAKE UP VOUCHERS REVAMP: The House will take up dozens of issues during a floor session, including a proposed revamp of the state’s school-vouchers programs. The proposal (HB 7045), sponsored by PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, would expand eligibility for vouchers and consolidate current voucher programs. Among other bills, the House will take up a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1461), sponsored by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, that seeks to impose eight-year term limits on county school board members and a bill (HB 1559), sponsored by Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, R-Miami, that would overhaul the state’s alimony laws. (10 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)