Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

One or two of those storms that will be making their way across our region could turn severe with gusty winds up to 50-60 mph and the possibility of some small hail. There will be a couple of pieces of energy that will move along or near the frontal boundary which will bring the possibility of some heavy rain at times. The forecast models are suggesting most everyone getting at least an additional 1/2 inch and some isolated areas getting up to 2 inches.