Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal boundary will waffle back and forth across our area overnight and through Tuesday bringing a good chance for more heavy rain on Tuesday.
One or two of those storms that will be making their way across our region could turn severe with gusty winds up to 50-60 mph and the possibility of some small hail. There will be a couple of pieces of energy that will move along or near the frontal boundary which will bring the possibility of some heavy rain at times. The forecast models are suggesting most everyone getting at least an additional 1/2 inch and some isolated areas getting up to 2 inches.
If there is a “training” (storms moving across an area repeatedly) event taking place across our area then I think there could be some areas that could get up to 3 to 4 inches. Once again that would only be in a couple of isolated areas.
Tuesday morning we will see showers and thunderstorms increasing in the Gulf and moving onshore. Skies will be generally cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the east at 10 mph to start the day and turn to the SW later in the morning.
Tuesday night there will still be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as the front pushes toward the south once again. The rain chance will be at 50% through Wednesday around sunrise. Once the front pushes through look for some clearing skies by midday on Wednesday with a high right around 80 degrees. The rain chance drops to 30% for the remainder of the day.
Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s and lower humidity on a NE wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday another beauty with generally sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees.
Weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with just some slightly higher humidity and only a 20% chance for a late day storm. Highs both on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80′s for most a little warmer well inland.
For boaters today look for winds out of the E at 10 knots and turning to the SW later in the morning. Seas will be near 2 feet with a light to moderate chop on the waters. Expect the winds and seas to be a little stronger near and in the storms that are expected to roll ashore.
