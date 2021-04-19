SCSO investigating a shooting into a car in Sarasota Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way and Leonard Reid Avenue in Sarasota.
Deputies were called to the area Monday around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that was shot. When deputies got there they located the vehicle involved and witnesses around the scene said there were multiple gunshots in the area.
Law enforcement was then directed to MLK Way and Newtown Blvd., where they believe the original shooting happened. SCSO says there are no reports of injuries and detectives say this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.