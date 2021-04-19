School bus overturns in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a school bus carrying three children was involved in a crash that caused the bus to overturn on its side.
FHP says that the bus veered off of Heard Bridge Road in Hardee County just north of East Rea Road. The bus then overcorrected back onto the roadway which in turn caused the bus to overturn on its side.
The three children aboard that bus, ranging in age from 10 to 14, did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the bus had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
FHP is investigating the cause of this crash.
