Sarasota Farmers Market hosting Earth Day Celebration on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Farmers Market is hosting an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 24.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with festivities focused from 7 a.m. to Noon.
You can show up early for Sunrise Yoga, which is sponsored by Pineapple Yoga. Participants will meet at the Mermaid Fountain in Paul Thorpe Park, near the intersection of Pineapple Avenue and Lemon Avenue. Starting at 7 a.m., Claudia Baeza will lead a one-hour gentle yoga session, which will be free and open to the public.
Also in Paul Thorpe Park, the market’s Science Saturday booth will feature local expert naturalists who will speak about “Ocean Wonders.” There will also be a special, free craft activity for children.
Special exhibitors will include Sunshine Community Compost, Selby Gardens, Friends of the Legacy Trail, and the City of Sarasota Sustainability Office.
The Suncoast Blood Bus will be collecting donations on North Lemon Avenue, just north of First Street. Donors will receive a $10 gift certificate to market vendor Wild Side Farms.
Local tap-dancing prodigy Aristotle Luna will be “Tap Dancing Around the Globe” from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the semi-circle behind the Mermaid Fountain.
Also behind the Mermaid Fountain, market vendor Ian Wolinsky of The Gourmet Gardeners will be presenting “Earth Talk” from 11 a.m. to Noon. He will teach the public how to grow and cook food. He has been helping people set up home gardens for years.
Discounts will be available for a variety of market vendors for customers who bring their own bags:
- Kokokahn Essential Oils: Free aromatherapy inhaler with purchase when you bring your own bag
- Fysiko’s Sea Sponge: Florida Silk Facial Sponges for $2; normally $3
- Big Top Baskets: 10% off
- Traditional French Crepes: 10% off
- The Gourmet Gardeners: Half-off grow bags, half-off home consultations, and BOGO for fertilizer
- Wild Side Farms: Purchase of any Collection - Victory Herb, Medicinal Herb, Heat Lovers, or FL Edible Starter Pack - and get a free Wild Side Tote Bag
- Vegetabowls: 20% off when bringing your own bag and re-used bubble wrap or paper to take purchase home
- Market Info Booth: Purchase reusable 2021 Design Contest tote bag for $15, receive free sticker pack
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.