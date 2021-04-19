No financial data at risk in Sarasota parking app breach, company says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The company that provides the City of Sarasota with an app to pay for parking downtown recently experienced a cybersecurity breach, but says users’ financial data was never compromised.
ParkMobile reported in late March that hackers were able to gain limited access to its system. The app allows motorists to pay for parking in areas of the city without having to use parking meters. The app reminds drivers when their time is almost up, and can allow a driver to add more time remotely without having to return to their vehicle.
In a memo to customers on April 13, ParkMoble said encrypted passwords were hacked, but not the encryption keys necessary to use them. Only “basic account information -- license plate numbers, and, if provided by the user, email addresses and/or phone numbers, and vehicle nicknames -- was accessed,” the memo said. No credit cards or parking transaction history were exposed. The company does not collect other data such as driver’s license numbers or dates of birth.
ParkMobile suggested users should consider changing their passwords as a precaution.
“ParkMobile has assured us that it has resolved the security breach issue and that no credit cards or payment information were compromised,” said City of Sarasota spokesman Jason Bartolone. “The city will continue to work closely with the vendor to ensure the security of our customers’ information,” he said.
