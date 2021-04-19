First Alert Weather: Stormy weather for two days on the Suncoast.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some upper-level energy and plentiful amounts of moisture in the air will support a few days of slight risk for severe weather on the Suncoast.
Moreover, even if severe weather does not materialize, we have an additional risk for heavy rain that could lead to some flooding of poor drainage areas and low-lying areas. Today and Tuesday will be First Alert Weather Days.
This period of rain and storms will continue for about 48 hours until some calmer weather returns on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible in isolated occurrences, with gusty winds and hail being a major threat. Tornado will be possible in the stronger storms. This will not be a complete rainout with steady rain all day, but rather waves of storms moving onshore from time to time. The morning hours will feature the highest chance for storms with a lull occurring in the later afternoon and evening.
Over the two-day period, anywhere from 2- to 4-plus inches of rain are possible.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.