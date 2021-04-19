First Alert Weather: Stormy weather for two days on the Suncoast.

This period of rain and storms will continue for about 48 hours until some calmer weather returns on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible in isolated occurrences, with gusty winds and hail being a major threat. Tornado will be possible in the stronger storms. This will not be a complete rainout with steady rain all day, but rather waves of storms moving onshore from time to time. The morning hours will feature the highest chance for storms with a lull occurring in the later afternoon and evening.