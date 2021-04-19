FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate at 7.9%

FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate at 7.9%
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | April 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 2:50 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate rising from last week, to 7.9% Monday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.44% and 8.07% respectively.

The state is also reporting 4,290 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,173,138. The state reported 74 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,471. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 82,524

SECOND DOSE: 141,546

TOTAL= 224,070

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,663

SECOND DOSE: 97,550

TOTAL= 159,213

Positivity rates:

STATE: 7.9%

Manatee: 5.44%

Sarasota: 8.07%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 7.9%

Total New deaths: 32

Total Florida Cases: 2,173,138

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 4,290

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,471

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 54,313

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 36,938

Total New cases since yesterday: 58

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 652

Total hospitalizations:1,463

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,066

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 31,472

Total New cases since yesterday: 82

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Sarasota: 806

Total hospitalizations: 1,323

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 1,016

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.