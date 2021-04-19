FDOH update shows statewide COVID positivity rate at 7.9%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate rising from last week, to 7.9% Monday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 5.44% and 8.07% respectively.
The state is also reporting 4,290 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,173,138. The state reported 74 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,471. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 82,524
SECOND DOSE: 141,546
TOTAL= 224,070
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,663
SECOND DOSE: 97,550
TOTAL= 159,213
Positivity rates:
STATE: 7.9%
Manatee: 5.44%
Sarasota: 8.07%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 7.9%
Total New deaths: 32
Total Florida Cases: 2,173,138
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 4,290
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,471
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 54,313
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 36,938
Total New cases since yesterday: 58
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 652
Total hospitalizations:1,463
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,066
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 31,472
Total New cases since yesterday: 82
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Sarasota: 806
Total hospitalizations: 1,323
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 1,016
