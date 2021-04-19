Capitol Watch: April 19, 2021

SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN ON AGENDA: The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up numerous issues, including a bill (SB 7072), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, that is designed to crack down on social media companies that block users from their platforms. The bill, in part, would bar social media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates. The proposal also would require social-media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders have made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. (10 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)