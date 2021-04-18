Various rounds of storms over the next 3 days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a front dives in from the north, it will stall over the next couple of days leading to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with wind damage and flooding being the main concern. The threat for tornados is very low but not completely rules out as well as that possibility for some small hail. These storms hit us in waves Monday through early Wednesday then we dry out to end the week, so have an umbrella handy!