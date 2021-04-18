Get ready for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front we’re tracking moves into the Suncoast late Sunday and stays with us through Wednesday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible by late Sunday afternoon, but the more widespread rain develops by Monday morning, then continues off and on all the way to Wednesday morning. Skies should be clearing later Wednesday, and we’re back to a sunny and drier weather pattern to end next week. A few isolated strong or severe storms are possible from time to time, but our severe risk is in the Marginal category, the lowest of the five categories. Computer models still indicate a wide range of possible rain totals. The American models indicates rain totals around 1.5″ to 2.0″ by Wednesday, while the European model indicates some areas could see amounts over 3″ possible. Keep a weather eye to the sky and keep your First Alert Mobile Weather App handy for these next couple days!