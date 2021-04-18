Fatal shooting in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shortly before 5 a.m. Manatee County deputies responded to what was originally called in as a domestic disturbance. Once on scene deputies noticed a black male victim inside of a car with several gunshot wounds.
EMS arrived shortly after but the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives conducted interviews with people who were at the scene to investigate what led up to the fatal shooting. As of now, no arrests have been made and there are no further details available.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MSCO as (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
