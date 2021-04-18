Car drives into a home in Charlotte County

Car drives into a home in Charlotte County
SUV crashes into house on Easy St in Port Charlotte (Source: FHP)
By ABC7 Staff | April 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated April 18 at 10:37 AM

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV in Charlotte County crashed into a home Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Easy Street in Port Charlotte. An SUV veered off the road hitting a parked car, a palm tree, a traffic sign, and then crashed into a house.

A person who was in that house was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the SUV also sustained injuries.

FHP says that the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

CAR vs HOUSE
CAR vs HOUSE (Source: CCFD)
CAR vs HOUSE
CAR vs HOUSE (Source: CCFD)
Car vs House
Car vs House (Source: CCFD)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.