Car drives into a home in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV in Charlotte County crashed into a home Saturday night.
The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Easy Street in Port Charlotte. An SUV veered off the road hitting a parked car, a palm tree, a traffic sign, and then crashed into a house.
A person who was in that house was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the SUV also sustained injuries.
FHP says that the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.
