Rain is on the way to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a dry and beautiful start to the weekend we get ready for the weather to get a bit rocky to end the weekend and into the new week. As a front to the north dives in, it will slow down and start to stall. We will see a few isolated cells develop ahead of it into our afternoon on Sunday but more consistent showers move in overnight Sunday into Monday and hangs around till Wednesday morning.
We could see rainfall totals over the next couple of days total up to 1-2 inches. Severe threat remains fairly low with damaging wind being the only moderate threat.
