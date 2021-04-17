Rain is on the way to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a dry and beautiful start to the weekend we get ready for the weather to get a bit rocky to end the weekend and into the new week. As a front to the north dives in, it will slow down and start to stall. We will see a few isolated cells develop ahead of it into our afternoon on Sunday but more consistent showers move in overnight Sunday into Monday and hangs around till Wednesday morning.