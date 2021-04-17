Dry Saturday, wet by Monday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is definitely the “outdoor day” of the weekend, with average temperatures and dry conditions. Rain and storms will hold in north Florida while quiet conditions continue for the Suncoast and the Bay. Good boating conditions too, with just 1 to 2 foot seas and southwest winds at 10 knots. Sunday is the day our next storm starts to develop, although most of the rain is likely to hold off until Sunday night. Rain will develop along a slow-moving front into Monday, Tuesday, and lingering into Wednesday morning. Significant rain totals could develop over the three-day period. Late Wednesday the storm dissipates and skies clear out as we return to a drier and sunny weather pattern to end next week.