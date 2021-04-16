10-year-old sends touching letter to Bradenton mayor about road safety sign for her neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-year-old fourth-grader in Bradenton was sick of seeing speeders in her neighborhood. So, what did she do? She wrote a letter to the mayor.
10-year-old C’Rai Poole was playing in the driveway with her neighbor when a ball got away.
“I walk over there to get it,” Poole said. “I take one step in the road and I see a car speeding past. So, I just got back in my spot and backed up.”
Then, Poole got on the ball and wrote a letter to Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown, asking for a sign that would slow drivers down who sometimes turn quickly off 15th Street East and onto 10th Avenue East.
“And when I got this letter written by fourth-grader C’Rai, it just really touched your heart to go out and see how we can help,” said Brown.
They didn’t just plant a sign on Poole’s street; they sent out police crews with a dog and the chief.
When asked what she thought of the sign, Poole had this to say:
“I think it’s good and I’m really confident about it because it actually changes my neighborhood and it makes it more safer.”
