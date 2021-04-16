18-year-old arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an 18-year-old who allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting April 4.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a home in the 400 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West was hit by at least 12 bullets shortly after midnight April 4. Surveillance video showed a white pickup truck driving by the house with its headlights off. Multiple muzzle flashes were seen coming from the pickup.
Thirteen minutes before the shooting, a different surveillance camera in the 5000 block of First Street East showed the same white pickup truck leave a residence with four people inside, the report said.
Deputies found multiple 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings at the shooting scene and 12 bullet holes in the house. One bullet entered the house and entered the living room where two people were in at the time. No one was injured. A black pickup truck outside the house was also hit by two rounds.
On April 13, deputies questioned a minor living at the First Street East residence. The boy told deputies that a black pickup had driven by his house and an occupant of that black truck had pointed a gun at his house. He admitted to being in the front passenger seat in the white pickup at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said. The boy also named Marc Chapa, 18, as one of the shooters in the pickup.
The same day, deputies watching Chapa’s house observed him leaving the house holding a bag. He was picked up in another pickup truck where he was followed.
The truck failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, giving deputies the opportunity to make a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Third Street West. During a search of the vehicle, a bag containing a 10mm handgun with a laser sight, deputies said.
Chapa later told deputies he was in the white pickup truck but denied being one of the shooters, the affidavit said. Chapa was arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling.
