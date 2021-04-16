Tracking our next rain - But not for today.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our next storm is still on track for Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday, even a lingering shower Wednesday. Until then, our weather is fairly quiet to start the weekend. The main front is a little stuck in northern Florida through Saturday and that keeps us on the dry side, other than the chance of an isolated shower from the heat of the day. That chance is a little better late Sunday, so keep an eye to the sky. Some significant rainfall will be possible Monday and Tuesday with the front on top of us. Finally, by late Wednesday the storm winds down and we’re back to a sunny and dry weather pattern for the last weekend of April!